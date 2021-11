Pennsylvania’s licensed operators enjoyed a record month in October as total gaming and sports betting revenue increased by 33 per cent to $425.9m.

The year-on-year improvement followed strong growth across both the land-based and online casino sectors, despite a decline in sports betting, with October surpassing the previous monthly revenue high set in July of this year.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue Comparison: October 2021 (US$)

Revenue from land-based slot machines grew by 31 per cent to $203.3m during the [...]