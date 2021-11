Sydney-listed gamíng supplier Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 14 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$4.74bn for its financial year ended 30 September.

Revenue increased by 25 per cent on a constant currency basis, driven by growth across North American gaming operations, North American and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) outright sales, and Pixel United’s (formerly Digital) mobile games segment.

Gaming revenue increased by 27.5 year-on-year to $2.27bn, with revenue from the Americas climbing 46 per cent [...]