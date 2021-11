New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has posted record results for the third quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 70 per cent to $69.1m.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by improved performances across all business segments, with revenue climbing 60 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Revenue from the supplier’s core Betting Technology, Content & Services segment rose 48 per cent versus a year ago to $43.6m in Q3, with growth [...]