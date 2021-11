New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market soared to a new record high in October as total handle increased by 109 per cent compared to last year.

October’s handle of $98.2m was up 44 per cent versus the previous monthly high set in September by the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings.

Online sports wagers grew by 69 per cent year-on-year to a new high of $68.1m, while retail sports wagers soared 340 per [...]