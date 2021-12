Online betting and gaming operator FansUnite Entertainment has reported revenue of CAD$580,000 for the third quarter of the year, with net loss for the period climbing to $3.0m.

Revenue in the three-month period ended 30 September 2021 was 22.4 per cent ahead of the covid-impacted period last year, despite a number of unfavourable sporting results during the reporting period, with the bulk of revenue generated from B2C operations (McBookie) in the United Kingdom.

Third quarter cost of [...]