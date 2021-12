Delaware’s regulated sports betting market enjoyed its strongest monthly performance of the year in October as total handle surged to $22.2m.

Total handle in October was 62 per cent higher than the previous month, with wagering at the state’s three licensed sportsbooks climbing by 54 per cent sequentially to $12.2m.

Sports Lottery retailers contributed a further $10.0m to the October handle total, an increase of 72 per cent versus the previous month.

Delaware Sports Betting Handle: Year-to-Date 2021 [...]