Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has reported a 24 per cent increase in group turnover to €302.8m for the nine-month period ended 30 September, driven by continued strong growth in its US operations.

Turnover from the company’s Licensed Operations (B2C) segment rose 38 per cent compared to the same period last year, buoyed by growth in Malta and Argentina, while turnover from Technology and Support Services (B2B/B2G) rose 13 per cent, mainly attributable to [...]