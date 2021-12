Denmark’s regulated gambling market contracted in October, with strong growth in land-based casino revenue failing to offset declines across all other segments.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) from betting, online gaming, gaming machines and retail casinos amounted to DKK525.0m (€70.6m) in October, a fall of 25.6 per cent versus October 2020.

The land-based casino segment grew GGR by 18.4 per cent in October to DKK38.0m, while GGR from gaming machines fell by 9.6 per cent year-on-year to [...]