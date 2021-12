European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue to €876.2m for the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter was the first quarter since Q4 2019 with no material Covid impact on any of SAZKA’s retail businesses in Austria, the Czech Republic and Italy, with its online channel continuing to perform well, supported by a bigger online userbase and improvements to its product offering.

The improvement [...]