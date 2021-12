New Jersey’s licensed casinos and racetracks have recorded a 52 per cent increase in total betting and gaming revenue to $439.6m in November 2021.

The biggest growth in November was in sports betting as revenue soared 127 per cent year-on-year to $114.8m, equivalent to more than a quarter of the total market, while revenue from iGaming grew 28.5 per cent to $118.0m.

This comprised a 29 per cent increase in online casino revenue to $115.8m, which offset [...]