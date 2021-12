Spain’s regulated online betting and gaming market saw total gross gaming revenue (GGR) fall by 5 per cent to €182.7m during the third quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year decline followed a 29 per cent drop in sports betting GGR to €59.2m, partially offset by a 22 per cent increase in online casino GGR to €100.3m, which included a 31 per cent increase in slots GGR and a 22 per cent rise in live roulette GGR.

Online poker [...]