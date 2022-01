Colorado’s regulated sports betting market continued to see strong growth from licensed operators as total handle more than doubled to $475.4m in November 2021.

November handle increased by 106 per cent compared to the same month in 2020, with online wagers climbing 107 per cent to $469.0m. Retail sports handle from the state's 17 retail locations increased by 45 per cent year-on-year to $6.4m.

Professional American football was again the most popular betting sport with $140.3m in [...]