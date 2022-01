New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market continued to see strong growth in November 2021 as total wagers increased by 79 per cent compared to the prior year period.

November wagers generated by the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings rose to $83.2m, but fell by 15 per cent compared to the previous month’s record performance.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Handle: FY2021/22 (US$)

Online sports wagers increased by 60 per cent year-on-year to $62.3m, while [...]