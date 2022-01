Betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 36 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to $1.53bn in 2021.

The Betway and Spin-owner enjoyed a strong financial performance during the year, despite regulatory impacts in Germany in June and the Netherlands in October.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 45 per cent increase in monthly active customers to more than 2.7m during the second half of the year, as well as the launch [...]