Denmark’s regulated gambling market returned to growth in November 2021 as licensed operators recorded year-on-year improvements across all products.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) from sports betting, online casino, gaming machines and land-based casinos increased by 23 per cent compared to the prior year period to DKK604m (€81.2m).

Danish Gambling Market: November and Year-to-Date 2021 GGR (DKK)

Sports betting was the most popular segment in November as GGR rose by 52 per cent to DKK252m, while online casino [...]