New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market generated more than $408m in wagers during the first half of the New Hampshire Lottery’s 2022 financial year.

The market was buoyed by another strong performance in December by the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings, as wagers rose 67 per cent year-on-year to $86.4m.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Handle: FY 2022 (US$)

Online sports wagers climbed by 50 per cent versus a year ago to $65.6m in [...]