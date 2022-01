The BetMGM joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain is expected to achieve positive EBITDA next year as the business continues to capture market share in regulated US jurisdictions.

The companies said Wednesday that the BetMGM JV generated net revenue from operations of approximately $850m in 2021, a five-fold increase on the prior year, with net revenue from operations expected to grow to over $1.3bn this year.

BetMGM is currently live in 19 jurisdictions in North [...]