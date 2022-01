London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported a 7 per cent increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) for 2021, with full year EBITDA of between £875m and £885m.

The operator enjoyed a solid performance during the final quarter of the year as NGR rose 4 per cent, buoyed by a 60 per cent increase in Retail NGR as most betting shops opened for the full period and betting volumes returned to within 10 per [...]