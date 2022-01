Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market reached new heights in 2021 as total revenue increased by 78 per cent to $4.73bn, generating combined tax revenue for the state of $1.93bn.

With 2020 revenue significantly impacted by closures and safety measures implemented at casinos as a result of Covid-19, there was strong year-on-year growth across all gambling products, particularly in December as total gaming revenue soared 141 per cent year-on-year to $406.3m.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue Comparison: December and [...]