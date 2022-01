Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators generated combined wagers of $586.1m in 2021 as betting handle in December climbed 3 per cent compared to the same month in 2020.

Total sports wagers from the state’s 26 licensed casinos rose to $56.8m in December, despite an 8 per cent year-on-year decline from American football to $24.9m. Basketball wagers were up 2 per cent at $15.4m, while wagers from other sports increased by 22 per cent to $6.1m. Sports Parlay [...]