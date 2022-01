Louisiana’s newly regulated sports betting market took in wagers of $39.5m in December from the state’s 11 operational retail sportsbooks.

In the second full month of operations since retail sportsbooks opened on October 31, December wagers increased by 43 per cent month-on-month.

This generated combined December net proceeds of $4.4m across the 11 operators, a fall of 23 per cent compared to November 2021.

Parlay bets were again the most popular form of wagering with net proceeds of [...]