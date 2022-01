London-listed content developer Gaming Realms expects to post a 27 per cent increase in full-year 2021 revenue to £14.5m, driven by entry into new markets.

The strong revenue growth followed the launch of Slingo content with 35 new partners internationally, including a number of regulated European iGaming markets, as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania in the United States.

As a result of its geographical expansion, Gaming Realms expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA to climb 70 per cent to [...]