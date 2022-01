New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports said Thursday that it expects to generate approximately $340m in group revenue during 2022.

In its first virtual investor day since listing on the New York Stock Exchange last year, Genius revealed that adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be in the region of $15m on group revenue of $340m.

More than half of the 2022 revenue is expected to be derived from the company's Betting [...]