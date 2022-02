Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has recorded strong growth for its financial second quarter ended 31 December, with net win climbing 73 per cent to AUD$77.3m.

Turnover from PointsBet’s Australian and US sports betting businesses grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to $1.33bn during the quarter, with Australian turnover increasing 34 per cent to $727.0m, offsetting a 9 per cent drop in US turnover to $598.9m.

Despite the US decline, total gross win from sports betting [...]