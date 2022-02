New York’s newly regulated online sportsbook market collected total handle of $572.6m in the week ended 23 January, according to latest data released by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Total wagers from the state’s five operational mobile sportsbooks were up 33 per cent compared to the previous week’s $431.8m, when there were just four operators live.

In wagering terms, Caesars Sportsbook continued to lead the way as the early market leader with $229.7m in handle during [...]