Nevada’s licensed casinos enjoyed a record year in 2021 as total gaming win increased by 71 per cent to $13.43bn.

The state’s regulated gambling market was buoyed by a strong performance in December as gaming win climbed 68 per cent to $1.15bn, marking the tenth consecutive month that casinos generated more than $1bn.

Slot Machines continued to account for the majority of the total, as December gaming win rose 71 per cent to $786.2m. This comprised $383.9m [...]