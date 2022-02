Sydney-listed online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported a 55 per cent increase in turnover to a record AUD$138.6m for its financial second quarter ended 31 December.

The strong year-on-year turnover growth followed a record performance during Melbourne Cup week in November, as weekly turnover climbed 62 per cent year-on-year and total bets placed rose 63 per cent.

This helped the operator post a 52 per cent increase in net win for the quarter to $13.8m, [...]