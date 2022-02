Colorado bettors wagered $2.30bn during the first half of the state’s 2021/22 fiscal year, with a strong performance in December.

December wagers grew by 62 per cent compared to the same month in 2020 to $461.4m, comprising wagers of $454.9m from the state’s 25 licensed online operators and wagers of $6.5m from Colorado’s 17 retail locations.

Professional American football was again the most popular betting sport in December with $136.5m in wagers, followed by Basketball at $125.5m, [...]