Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total gross gaming revenue (GGR) increase by 2 per cent to DKK6.12bn (€822.5m) in 2021, despite a marginal decline in December.

Total GGR from sports betting, online casino, gaming machines and land-based casinos fell in December to DKK539m, with sports betting GGR declining by 18 per cent year-on-year to DKK209m.

This offset a 12 per cent increase in online casino GGR to DKK263m, while gaming machines GGR rose 33 per [...]