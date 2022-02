Latvia’s regulated gambling market declined by 17 per cent to €139.0m in 2021, with growth in iGaming unable to offset the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the land-based sector.

Turnover from gambling operations fell significantly compared to 2020 as the Latvian government shut down all land-based gambling activities between 1 January and 14 June 2021, while remote gambling was suspended between 8 April and 9 June.

Land-based operations were ordered to close again from 21 October [...]