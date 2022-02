Stockholm-listed Kindred Group has enjoyed its strongest year to date as total revenue increased by 11 per cent to £1.26bn in 2021, despite a decline during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue fell by 33 per cent to £244.9m in Q4 2021 due to tough comparatives, the temporary withdrawal from the Dutch market and lower-than-average sports betting margins.

This led to a 34 per cent drop in gross winnings revenue to £240.5m in the fourth quarter, [...]