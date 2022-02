Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to a record SEK6.67bn (€641.9m) in 2021, despite results in the final quarter of the year being hampered by the lowest sportsbook margin in years.

Revenue in Q4 2021 declined by 10 per cent versus the previous year to SEK1.59bn, partly due to an exceptionally low sportsbook margin in October, as well as the company's temporary withdrawal from the Dutch market [...]