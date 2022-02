Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has reported a 38 per cent increase in revenue to €162.4m in 2021, helping net profit for the period nearly double to €46.4m.

The strong full year revenue growth came despite a 26 per cent drop in revenue during the final quarter of the year to €34.9m, with operator turnover declining after adjusting for the migration of 888 and DraftKings, and the impact of new regulations in the Netherlands.

“The momentum [...]