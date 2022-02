Delaware’s licensed iGaming operators are off to a strong start to the year after reporting total iGaming wagers of $29.2m in January 2022.

iGaming wagers increased by 38 per cent compared to the same month last year, driven by strong growth across all three licensed operators.

Delaware iGaming Wagers & Net Revenue: January 2022 (US$)

Dover Downs saw the biggest growth in January as iGaming wagers rose by 60 per cent to $10.9m, while Harrington Raceway’s iGaming wagers [...]