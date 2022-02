New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has reported an 80 per cent increase in revenue to $3.76bn in 2021, as revenue during the final quarter of the year climbed 53.5 per cent.

Revenue in Q4 grew to $1.05bn following strong growth across the company’s US operations, which offset declines at its two properties in Macau.

Las Vegas Operations saw the biggest growth in Q4 as revenue soared 186 per cent to $493.9m, while revenue from Encore Boston [...]