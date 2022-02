The US commercial gaming industry achieved a record-breaking $53bn in revenue during 2021, surpassing Covid-affected 2020 by $23bn and even breaking 2019’s record year by 21 per cent.

American Gaming Association (AGA) figures revealed combined sports betting and iGaming revenue for the year shooting up 158 per cent to $8bn, a record 15.1 per cent of the industry’s total annual gaming revenue.

iGaming revenue increased by 137 per cent from $1.55bn in 2020 to $3.71bn in 2021 [...]