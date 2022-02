Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a solid start to 2022 as aggregate revenue increased by 11 per cent to $100.9m in January, despite a decline in retail sports betting.

With casinos operating under limited capacity in the prior year period due to Covid, January revenue from land-based slots and table games increased by 14 per cent to $99.0m, offsetting a 52 per cent drop in retail sports betting revenue to $1.9m.

