Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has reported a 31 per cent increase in full year revenue to €38.5m in 2021, buoyed by a record performance during the final quarter of the year.

Q4 revenue increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to €11.8m, with recent US acquisitions boosting sport revenue by 149.5 per cent to €2.6m and casino revenue climbing 28 per cent to €9.2m.

Revenue from outside the Nordics grew by 155 per cent and now accounts for [...]