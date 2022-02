Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market grew by 26 per cent in January 2022, buoyed by a record monthly performance from iGaming.

Total gaming revenue rose to $393.1m in January, as iGaming revenue increased by 35 per cent year-on-year to a record $108.3m, offsetting a 5 per cent decline in sports betting revenue to $32.2m. Land-based slot machine revenue was up 20 per cent at $168.4m, while table games revenue rose 54 per cent year-on-year to [...]