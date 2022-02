Delaware’s regulated sports betting market declined in January 2022 as total handle fell by 19 per cent compared to a year ago to $12.6m.

Total amounts wagered declined for the second consecutive month, with $8.4m generated by the state’s three licensed casinos and $4.2m by Sports Lottery retailers.

Delaware Sports Betting Handle: January 2022 (US$)

January wagering at the three licensed sportsbooks fell by 28 per cent compared to the prior year period, with Delaware Park maintaining its [...]