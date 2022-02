Warsaw-listed betting operator STS Holding has reported a 25 per cent increase in turnover to a record PLN4.5bn (€990.6m) in 2021.

The year-on-year turnover growth was driven by a 24 per cent increase in active users to 693,000, as well as 370,000 new registrations during the year, marking an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year. First depositors also rose, climbing 21 per cent to 249,000 during 2021.

“According to the previous predictions, 2021 was a record year [...]