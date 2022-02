Malta-based iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix grew full year revenue by 23 per cent to €86.7m in 2021, generating EBITDA for the year of €19.7m.

Buoyed by the launch of new client brands, the supplier saw Q4 revenue increase by a third to €23.9m, despite the negative impact of regulatory changes in Germany, with gross profit climbing 26 per cent to €13.9m and EBITDA climbing 23 per cent to €4.4m.

This helped full year gross profit increase by [...]