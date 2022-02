New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported a 52 per cent increase in net revenue to a record $1.6bn in 2021, including $433.1m from its TwinSpires horse racing and betting business.

After a record performance in the third quarter, CDI saw continued growth in Q4 as revenue increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to $364.8m.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Net Revenue Comparison (US$)

Gaming revenue rose by 45 per cent to $172.1m, with the [...]