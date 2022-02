Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators struggled for growth in January 2022 as total betting handle fell 2 per cent year-on-year.

Total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos fell to $66.5m, with American Football wagers remaining at the same level as a year ago at $24.1m. Basketball wagers declined by 14 per cent versus the prior year period to $23.9m, partially offset by a 6 per cent increase in other wagers to $7.5m.

Sports Parlay Cards [...]