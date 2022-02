New York-listed betting and gaming operator Bally’s Corporation has seen revenue soar to $1.32bn in 2021, boosted by the first full quarter of consolidated results from newly acquired Gamesys Group.

The consolidation of Gamesys’ results from 1 October helped Bally’s revenue for the final quarter of the year increase 363 per cent year-on-year to $547.7m, comprising Casinos & Resorts revenue of $277.8m, North America Interactive revenue of $18.6m, and International Interactive revenue of $251.3m.

“Our quarterly results [...]