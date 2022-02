Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a 2 per cent drop in net gaming revenue (NGR) to SEK5.26bn (€495.8m) in 2021.

Total NGR was negatively impacted by Covid-related restrictions and closures during the year, with Retail NGR declining 22 per cent to SEK965m. This was offset by strong growth online as digital NGR grew 4 per cent to SEK4.29bn during the year.

ATG’s core horse race betting offering saw NGR fall [...]