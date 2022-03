Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers has seen revenue soar by 473 per cent to AUD$43.5m in its fiscal first half ended 31 December 2021, benefiting from the integration of Racing and Digital assets acquired from Sportech.

The acquisition significantly expanded BetMakers’ operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, with the US now contributing more than half of the company’s total revenue at $21.8m for the half-year period.

Revenue from the UK and Europe rose 801 [...]