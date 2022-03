London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has reported group revenue of £6.04bn for 2021, with strong growth in sports offsetting flat gaming revenue.

Flutter’s full year revenue increased by 37 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis, with the company benefiting from a full year’s contribution from The Stars Group (TSG) following its acquisition in May 2020.

On a proforma basis, revenue increased by 15 per cent year-on-year, or 17 per cent in constant currency terms, [...]