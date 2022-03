New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 31 per cent increase in revenue to $4.09bn in 2021, generating record operating income of $902m for the year.

IGT said that it met or exceeded all of its financial goals in 2021, posting double-digit growth across all three of its business segments.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Revenue Comparison (US$)

Global Lottery revenue increased by 30 per cent year-on-year to $2.81bn, driven by 20 per cent same-store sales [...]