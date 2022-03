New York-listed Scientific Games has reported consolidated revenue from continuing operations of $2.15bn in 2021, buoyed by a record performance from its iGaming and SciPlay divisions.

Excluding results from the discontinued Lottery and Sports Betting divestitures, full year revenue was up 27 per cent compared to the previous year, with strong growth across all businesses.

Gaming revenue increased by 43 per cent over covid-impacted 2020 to $1.32bn, while SciPlay revenue grew by 4 per cent to a [...]